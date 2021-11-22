Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $81.94. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,944. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.