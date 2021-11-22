Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 377,332 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.56% of AECOM worth $50,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,487. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

