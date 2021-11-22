Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$92.00 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$64.17 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.77.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

