RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $644.89 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.92.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

