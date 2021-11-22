Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.78

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 4752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.