Resource Planning Group Has $811,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $263.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

