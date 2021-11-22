Resource Planning Group Has $270,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $34.94.

