Renasant Bank Purchases Shares of 407 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $470.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

