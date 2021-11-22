Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $6,578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $117.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

