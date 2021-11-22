Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $135.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $135.75.

