Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of AudioEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

