Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,773 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ranger Energy Services worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

