Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $759,000 in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

