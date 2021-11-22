Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $759,000 in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.60 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.