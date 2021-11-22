Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $129.03.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
