Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galapagos by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

