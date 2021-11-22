Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 206,827 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of RiceBran Technologies worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 341,307 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

