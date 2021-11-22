Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,749 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Virco Mfg. worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.34. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

