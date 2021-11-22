Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

