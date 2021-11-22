Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Update

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

