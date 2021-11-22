Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

