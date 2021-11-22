Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $290.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $250.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

