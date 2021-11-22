Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 881,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of -1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

