RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 317,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RadNet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.