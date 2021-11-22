QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24. QuinStreet has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 155.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 104.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

