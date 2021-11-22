QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.77

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.77 and last traded at $187.83, with a volume of 429811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.