QIWI (QIWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect QIWI to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.30 on Monday. QIWI has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s payout ratio is 52.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

