Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Decreased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $50.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $50.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $71.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$730.00.

TSE FFH opened at C$579.80 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$421.32 and a 52 week high of C$609.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$524.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

