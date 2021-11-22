Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $63.54 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

