Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

