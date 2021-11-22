Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

