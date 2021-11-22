Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.07. 1,780,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

