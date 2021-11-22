PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Separately, Macquarie cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

