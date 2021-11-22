Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $9,363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.77 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

