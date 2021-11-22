Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

