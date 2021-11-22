Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.