Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $769.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

