Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $121.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

