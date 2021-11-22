Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,557,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.