Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

