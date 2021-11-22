ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.68. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

The firm has a market cap of $857.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ProPetro by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

