Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

