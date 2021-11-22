Private Capital Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

