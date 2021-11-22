Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average of $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $356.17 and a 1-year high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

