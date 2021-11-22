Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 388.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,687.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,398.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

