Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $210.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

