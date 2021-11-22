Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Priority Technology by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.