Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,580 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.34% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $58.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.73%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

