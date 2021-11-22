Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 312 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in New York Times by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

