Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

SYNA stock opened at $278.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,792 shares of company stock worth $11,820,051. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.